For many women in Zimbabwe, losing a husband means losing everything

HARARE, ZIMBABWE—For many Zimbabwean women, the death of a husband means much more than losing a spouse.What usually follows is a rush by in-laws for property, stripping the widow and her children bare, a phenomenon described by Human Rights Watch in a report launched Tuesday as “profound injustice.”Zimbabwe’s inheritance laws stipulate that a surviving spouse and children should be the principal beneficiaries of an estate.In reality, widows are forced to scrounge for survival, in many instances left without a roof over their heads because in-laws grab anything from houses to agricultural plots, livestock and even food stocks, said Bethany Brown, a researcher at Human Rights Watch specializing in the rights of older people.“It means, for some, losing everything,” she said.Article Continued BelowHuman Rights Watch interviewed 59 widows for the report, whose findings and recommendations were accepted by the government, according to Ivan Dumba, the principal director in the ministry of women’s affairs, gender and community development.Over 580,000 of this southern African country’s 13 million people are widows, with most of them over 60 years old, according to government statistics agency Zimstat.Zimbabwe is still pretty much a man’s world in terms of property ownership and earning power. Just 14 per cent of women are formally employed while 99 per cent of employed managers are male, according to the non-government organization Gender Links.