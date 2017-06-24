For Merkel and Europe, its a summer of love: Burman

BERLIN—As Europe heads into what is expected to be a record hot summer, many of its leaders are basking in an extraordinary glow of political good fortune, or perhaps it is good luck.Either way, with global relations rocked to its core this year by the chaotic U.S. presidency of Donald Trump, they’ll take it.Here in Germany, Angela Merkel has an 11-point polling lead in her campaign to win a fourth term as chancellor. Her party currently stands at 36 per cent; far down the list is Germany’s far-right party at only nine per cent. In neighbouring France, newly elected President Emmanuel Macron — Merkel’s new best friend — has just led his party to an overwhelming majority in France’s National Assembly.Perhaps foreshadowing Germany’s vote in September, Europe’s far-right parties have fared poorly in recent elections in Austria, the Netherlands, Britain and, most recently, France. In addition, economic growth throughout much of Europe is expanding faster than projected.That wasn’t what many observers predicted for Europe in 2017. To the contrary, there were fears that the Brexit vote in Britain last June and Trump’s victory in November would usher in a period of far-right, nationalist politics.Article Continued BelowBut that has not happened. Polls suggest that Trump’s disruptive presidency has horrified most Europeans and has made them more likely to vote for leaders whom they see as moderate.This has meant an apparent changing-of-the-guard in terms of the traditional leadership of the western alliance. A deepening relationship between Germany and France — between Merkel and Macron — will have serious implications. Instead of Trump, these European leaders will increasingly be seen as the most credible standard bearers of the world’s liberal and democratic order.Merkel suggested this in a campaign rally last month. Europe, she said, could no longer rely on the U.S. or Britain as reliable partners: “We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands.”