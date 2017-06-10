It’s kind of odd to see Councillor Michael Ford of Etobicoke stand up and suggest wasting more than half a million dollars on studying something we already pretty much know the answer to.This is not to suggest the inheritor of the Ford Family city council estate in Ward 2 is not his own man — he has made some well-publicized breaks from family tradition in his brief years in the public eye.But still, he’s so far always kept up the appearance of following in his famous uncles’ footsteps when it comes to opposing what they would have tried to characterize as the gratuitous waste of taxpayer dollars.Those who were around at the beginning of this decade will remember how Michael’s uncle Rob Ford built a whole successful mayoral campaign on screaming bloody murder about a single $12,000 party and the salary of a $77,000 employee who watered the plants at City Hall.These nickels and dimes matter, was his point.Article Continued BelowAnd we shouldn’t be disrespecting taxpayers by sending them down the toilet.Now, here, along comes his nephew, suggesting we flush $500,000 or more to conduct a two-week pilot study on replacing streetcars on Queen Street with buses.For the past month, the TTC has been using buses instead of streetcars on the route due to construction.