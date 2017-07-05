City and TTC staff say they won’t support Councillor Michael Ford’s request to study whether buses would operate more effectively than streetcars on Queen St., after concluding that the exercise would be costly, logistically difficult, and unlikely to yield usable data. “Due to TTC scheduling constraints, it is not recommended that this study be carried out,” said a transportation department report that was made public Tuesday and is expected to be debated at this week’s council meeting, already in progress. A spokesperson for the councillor said that Ford (Ward 2 Etobicoke North) would still urge his colleagues to vote for the study, which the report estimated would cost at least $681,100. “He wants to make sure that this is being looked at in a wholesome light,” said Dan Jacobs, Ford’s chief of staff. He argued that the city routinely spends millions of dollars to study issues like the proposed Rail Deck Park and the King St. pilot project. “This is just one more study, and it’s for hard data. So he doesn’t understand why anyone would want to make a decision without having hard data.” Article Continued BelowThe TTC normally operates streetcars on Queen St. But in May the agency replaced them with buses due to a series of construction projects along Queen this summer. Streetcars are scheduled to return to most of the line by September 3. Last month Councillor Ford sent a letter to a meeting of the public works committee requesting that the TTC keep running buses for two weeks after the road work was finished, so that the city could conduct a study to evaluate whether the vehicles perform better than streetcars under normal operating conditions. The committee approved his request.The report published Tuesday detailed numerous logistical challenges to implementing Ford’s proposal however, including the fact that TTC service and employee schedules for September were finalized months ago.