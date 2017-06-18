For a woman who didn’t let Afghanistan’s conservatism or public threats hold her back from achieving unprecedented athletic success, the idea of ascending Africa’s highest mountain is simply another life goal to conquer.This month, footballer Zahra Mahmoodi will climb Mount Kilimanjaro, and she’ll top that achievement in a most appropriate way: with a soccer game near the summit to help raise awareness about equality and opportunity for women in sport. Mahmoodi is, after all, the former captain of Afghanistan’s first national women’s soccer team and one of the country’s first professional female athletes. The 27-year-old, who now calls Toronto home, first learned the game on the sidelines, watching boys play in the streets. Forbidden to participate because she was a girl, Mahmoodi practised in the dark of night. Today, Mahmoodi is an athlete ambassador for Right to Play, a Canadian organization that works to promote community building and resilience through sports. One recent afternoon at Evergreen Brick Works, she gleefully coached children from across Greater Toronto as part of a Right to Play event. She sees the empowerment it fosters as a meaningful catalyst for change.“Even if hundreds of people say you can’t play soccer … one person says that ‘No, you can,’ they believe in you — it really means something to you,” she says from the sidelines, smiling when either team scores. “It makes you believe.”Article Continued BelowHer enthusiasm is infectious.“It was actually really fun,” says one of the participants, Muna Ahmed, 13, of Etobicoke. “I’m not much of a sports person, so to have her teach me was huge.” Muna, a student at Elmbank Junior Middle Academy, now plans on becoming a teen leader with Right to Play next year. “It hasn’t only increased my leadership, but also my courage to do more things.”