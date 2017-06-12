Former Alberta politician becomes oldest Canadian to summit Mount Everest

RED DEER, ALTA. — A former Alberta politician has become the oldest Canadian to summit Mount Everest.John Oldring, who served as a member of the legislature from 1986 to 1993 after spending more than a decade on Red Deer city council, accomplished the feat on May 25.“We probably had one of the best days of the year to summit on,” Oldring, 64, told the Red Deer Advocate.Read more:85-year-old aiming to be oldest Everest climber dies at base campArticle Continued BelowMount Everest death toll rises this season after four climbers found dead inside tentHas Mount Everest, the Earth’s highest peak, shrunk? India is going to ‘remeasure’He said they could see the curvature of the Earth through clear, blue skies from the world’s highest mountain top. His team had originally planned to reach the peak on May 26, which turned out to be a cloudy day for other climbers.