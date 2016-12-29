Former B.C. premier blasts Indias plan to build giant $700M statue

Retired Canadian politician Ujjal Dosanjh has written an open letter to the prime minister of India, criticizing plans to build a statue worth almost $700 million.The statue will be of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a 17th-century Indian warrior king who carved out a kingdom that formed the Maratha Empire and who revived many ancient Hindu traditions. The statue will be the world’s tallest at approximately 190 metres and cost more than $675 million (Canadian), according to Dosanjh’s letter. International media reports have the statue ranging from 190 metres to 192 metres, and costing between $710 million and $720 million.It will be built on reclaimed land in the Arabian Sea of Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the statue, which will be completed by 2019, over the weekend.“Even in the midst of struggle, Shivaji Maharaj remained a torchbearer of good governance,” Modi said at the inaugural event according to Al Jazeera.” So many aspects of his personality inspire us.”Article Continued BelowThis prompted Dosanjh to write a column in the Indian Express newspaper accusing Modi of thrusting India into “the politics of pandering to regional and other identities.”“From my perspective it’s political pandering. It’s trying to drudge up historical nonetheless important figures to appeal to regions and groups of people and appear to be doing something for them when in fact nothing is being done,” Dosanjh told the Star on Tuesday. “I just think this is politics of distraction . . . . You have a prime minister in that country that has done nothing about corruption for two-and-a-half years.”

