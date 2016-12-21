Former Israeli President leaves prison after serving five years for rape

JERUSALEM—Former Israeli President Moshe Katsav walked free from prison on Wednesday, five years after he was put behind bars for rape in a landmark case that disgraced the country’s political system and delivered a key victory for women’s rights.Katsav exited the Maasiyahu prison in central Israel, accompanied by his wife, Gila, and other family members.Wearing a dark suit and skullcap, Katsav smiled, but did not comment to a crowd of reporters, before getting into a car and driving away.His lawyer, Zion Amir, told Channel 10 TV that he had a short conversation with an emotional Katsav and planned to see him later in the evening at his home in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi.“He’s happy and confused and angry and satisfied,” Amir said.Article Continued BelowKatsav was sentenced to a seven-year term in 2011 after being convicted of two counts of raping an employee and sexually harassing other women.Last week, a parole board accepted his request for early release, saying the disgraced politician, who has denied any wrongdoing, had undergone a “change” behind bars.It had rejected previous requests for parole.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx