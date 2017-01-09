Former ombudsman says Torys secrecy request is anti-democratic

Mayor John Tory’s request to the premier that his executive committee be allowed to meet in private is being panned as anti-democratic by a former provincial ombudsman who regularly battled municipalities over secrecy.“Democracy is inconvenient and messy, but so be it,” André Marin, Ontario ombudsman from 2005 to 2015, said Sunday in an interview with the Star. “It would be a lot easier to have a private meeting with your 12 councillors, but who loses is democracy — you and I — because we weren’t privy to those discussions and decisions.”Marin did not have jurisdiction over Toronto — which has its own ombudsman and integrity commissioner — but called out other municipalities that defied Ontario’s Municipal Act, which states committees must meet in public unless they are discussing specifically defined issues including security and solicitor-client privilege.“What I found in many instances were in-camera (closed-door) meetings where municipal councillors deliberated as a group and then came out in unison and publicly rubber-stamped important decisions,” Marin said.In an interview with the Star on Sunday, Tory acknowledged making the request to Kathleen Wynne during a private meeting earlier this year. The discussion became public now only because it was mentioned in a record released to the Toronto Sun through a freedom of information request.Article Continued BelowTory’s hand-picked 12-councillor executive committee meets most months. The committee hears public deputations and votes on many major issues, deciding which are shelved, which proceed to city council and in what form they land there. Council can and does ignore executive committee’s recommendation.Tory said he made the request to Wynne in an “informal way” in the context of the Ontario government’s request for suggestions on possible municipal legislation reforms. Toronto is governed by its own provincial law, the City of Toronto Act.“I simply said that at Toronto city hall, when I want to have meeting of executive, a dozen people, it would be nice to be able to go through the agenda and say, ‘Do you have any particular thoughts on this,’ or ‘Why is this there,’ ” with no decisions being made in secret, the mayor said.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx