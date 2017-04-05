Former PM Mulroney to brief Liberal committee on U.S. relations, NAFTA perspective

WASHINGTON—Former Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney will be on hand Thursday in Ottawa to brief members of the Trudeau government’s cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations.Mulroney, who has been assisting the Trudeau government on the file, is expected to share his perspective on upcoming NAFTA renegotiations.Under the circumstances, it’s important to tap all available resources, International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday prior to the government’s weekly caucus meeting in Ottawa.“The smart thing to do is to engage any and all Canadians who can contribute to strengthen the relationship that we have with the United States and I look forward to listen to him,” Champagne said.Federal sources say Mulroney has provided advice, made introductions and acted as an early go-between with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the U.S. point man on trade talks.Article Continued BelowRead more:Trump takes first step in NAFTA renegotiation, delivers draft letter to CongressCanada in for rougher NAFTA talks than Trump suggested, trade experts say