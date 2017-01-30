Former President George H.W. Bush released from Houston hospital

HOUSTON—Former President George H.W. Bush was released Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.Bush, 92, was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.Read more: Former president George H.W. Bush to leave intensive care, Barbara Bush dischargedGeorge H.W. and Barbara Bush remain in hospital as both recover from illnessArticle Continued BelowGeorge W. Bush says ‘41 and mom’ doing much better after being hospitalized“He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided,” Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday.Bush has been allowed to return to his Houston home, McGrath said.