Former soldier and wife were working to be a family

HALIFAX—Former soldier Lionel Desmond and his wife, Shanna, were in counselling as the pair struggled to deal with his post-traumatic stress disorder, and she seemed content the day before they died in a murder-suicide, friends and family said.“They were working to be a family,” Rev. Elaine Walcott, a relative, said Friday. “They were working against a common enemy: PTSD.”And in the days before tragedy struck Tuesday, when Lionel Desmond fatally shot his family and then himself, it appeared the enemy was on the run.Sheila Pelly, another family friend, said she met with Shanna Desmond and their daughter, Aaliyah, the night before the killings.“She was very happy, and we all thought she was very happy,” said Pelly, deputy warden of the Municipality of Guysborough. “I gave her a hug, and her little girl.”Article Continued BelowThe RCMP confirmed Friday that autopsies showed the deaths were a murder-suicide.Desmond was diagnosed with PTSD after a tour in Afghanistan in 2007, and last month he apologized for “freaking out” on friends and family in a social media post.He had received PTSD treatment from the military. But it remains unclear what level of care — if any — was provided by Nova Scotia’s health system after he left the Armed Forces in 2015.

