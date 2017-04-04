Former squeegee kid writes about gritty life on the streets

Every day for the past five months, no matter what the weather, Gordon C. Todoschuk has been selling his books on the streets near Union Station.The 41-year-old writes under the pen name S.E. Tomas and is a proud, self-described carny and former squeegee kid. He has self-published two books, Squeegee Kid and Crackilton, based on his own struggles with drug addiction and time living on the streets. A collection of stories about his life as a carny is set for release this year. The books have helped him pay for housing, he says. Crackilton has sold more than 1,000 copies, he says, and Squeegee Kid just under 200, which Todoschuk suspects is connected to a lingering disdain for squeegee kids. He says he has been approached by publishing companies, but doesn’t have a deal in the works. The only way he would sign, he says, is if he didn’t have to change a word. If he ever makes it big, he insists he will still sell his books on the street.Article Continued BelowFor our readers, what exactly is a carny?A carny, well it’s almost like a gypsy. Like me, I lived on the road at one point for 12 months a year with a carnival. It is just someone who travels with the show and loves it and I have been doing it for a long time.If somebody just joined a carnival this year and called themselves a carny, well they are not a carny.