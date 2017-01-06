Former Star religion editor and columnist Tom Harpur dead at 87

Tom Harpur, a theologian and former Star religion editor who journeyed on foot from Nazareth to Bethlehem, met Mother Teresa and provided spiritual guidance to Torontonians through his weekly columns, died this week at 87.Born to an evangelical family in Toronto’s east end in 1929, Harpur’s upbringing led him to embark on a life of religion. After attending Oxford University on a Rhodes Scholarship, Harpur studied theology at the University of Toronto’s Wycliffe College. He became a priest at St. Margaret in-the-Pines Anglican Church in Scarborough in 1957 and served there for seven years before leaving to teach theology at the University of Toronto. Harpur joined the Star as religion editor in 1971, where he met his future wife, Susan, who worked in the Star’s legal department. They were married in 1980.“He was brilliant, sensitive and just had a wonderful sense of humour,” Susan said. “His education had given him such a broad exposure to so many things in the humanities, he had such a breadth of knowledge. And, of course, a quote or quip for every occasion.”Article Continued BelowAs the Star’s religion editor, Harpur travelled to more than 20 countries, meeting many prominent religious figures — including Mother Teresa (over Christmas) and the Dalai Lama (twice) — as well as embarking on many unique adventures. In 1976, Harpur made the 161-kilometre trek from Nazareth to Bethlehem, the first journalist to do so, according to an Israeli official who warned him about flash floods, landmines and terrorist guerrillas. The journey did not get off to a great start. “Using a donkey to carry part of our gear was not our idea and, in fact, it turned out to be a not very good idea for I had to ‘fire’ it after only one day’s trek,” Harpur wrote of the first day’s adventure.

