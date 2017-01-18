Former tire recycling exec investigated by FINTRAC over suspicious money transactions

The Canadian intelligence unit that probes money laundering and terrorism funding has uncovered millions of dollars of suspicious bank transfers that separately involve an individual and two firms with connections to Ontario’s tire recycling program.Multiple transactions — including the purchase of gold bars and international wire transfers — have been discovered by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). These “suspicious transaction reports” are now with the Toronto police fraud squad.In one case it involves the former chief financial officer of the Ontario Tire Stewardship. In another case, transactions involving two firms that do business with the recycling program were red flagged.The common denominator is the stewardship, an agency created by the province to manage an annual $70-million recycling program. When consumers purchase a tire they pay a fee to the program, which is charged with recycling discarded tires. A wide-ranging audit is looking into the stewardship and its former chief financial officer, Perminder Kandola, who was recently charged by the environment ministry with the alleged diversion of $346,565 of consumer recycling fees to his personal bank account.FINTRAC’s job is to detect and prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorist activities. Banks must report suspicious or large cash transactions over $10,000 to Fintrac.Article Continued BelowKandola first raised suspicions at a CIBC branch in early 2016 when he bought $69,805.88 in gold bars and he was named in a Toronto Star story described as a “negative news article.” That report detailed a tire stewardship lawsuit alleging Kandola diverted money from a tire collector into a personal account called “Ontario Tire.”Those two events caused CIBC to review their client’s banking activity — and pass information on to the federal agency.Kandola had quit his job at the stewardship a few months before, in late summer of 2015. The bank discovered a flurry of activity beginning in early 2016, with a series of transactions involving seven different financial institutions. All told, the bank discovered Kandola had received $868,931 from various accounts and withdrawn $764,697. The bank’s review ran from Jan. 4, 2016 to April 27, 2016.