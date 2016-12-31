Former U of T perfect chancellor Rose Wolfe dead at 100

Former University of Toronto chancellor Rose Wolfe, who graduated at least 60,000 students at 90 convocations and bestowed about 60 honorary degrees died on Friday. She was 100.Born on Aug. 7, 1916, Wolfe served two terms as U of T’s chancellor from 1991 to 1997. “At the age of 75, when many people begin to rest, Rose became chancellor of the University of Toronto and worked tirelessly for the next six years,” said former U of T president Robert Prichard, in a statement. He described her as “a powerful force for good” who “lived a rich and full life,” ‎personified the very best values of the university and built bridges to the many communities it serves. “Quite simply the perfect chancellor” is how he once described her to the Star.Wolfe would have been moved and touched by the fondness, admiration and respect with which is remembered, her daughter Elizabeth told the Star in an email.Article Continued BelowShe said Wolfe would like to be remembered as someone who challenged authority, called into question conventional wisdom, and demanded action. “She believed in rocking the boat,” Elizabeth said. “She never shied away from taking leadership to task, to do more and better.” Born Rose Senderowitz, she once wanted to be a doctor but felt her marks in math were not good enough, so she chose sociology, graduating from U of T in 1940, the same year she married Ray Wolfe.

