Former UN chief wont run for South Korean leadership amid scramble to replace embattled president

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA—Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said Wednesday that he won't run for South Korea's presidency, a surprise announcement that removes a key figure in the scramble to replace President Park Geun-hye and further stirs the country's already tumultuous politics.The withdrawal of Ban, who had been considered the only major conservative contender, boosts liberal Moon Jae-in, who has enjoyed a comfortable lead in opinion surveys since Park was impeached in December.Ban, during a hastily arranged news conference, said he had wanted to use his 10 years of experience as U.N. chief to resolve a national crisis and achieve unity. But he said his "pure patriotism" and pushes for a political reform were badly damaged by political slandering and by "various fake news" that targeted him.He did not elaborate, but Ban has faced growing media questions about his political competence and about corruption allegations."I was also very disappointed by old-fashioned, narrow-minded egoistic attitudes by some politicians, and I came to a conclusion that it would be meaningless to work together with them," he said.Politics in South Korea have been upended by a massive scandal involving Park and her confidante, which prompted millions to take to the streets in protest. Park's prime minister is currently the caretaker leader while Park is on a trial at the constitutional Court, which is deliberating about whether to confirm Park's impeachment or restore her to power.If she is thrown out, presidential elections, originally set for December, would instead be held within two months of any ruling.