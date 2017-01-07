Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect lost his mind after tour in Iraq, family says

The man police say opened fire with a gun from his checked baggage at a Florida airport had a history of mental health issues — some of which followed his military service in Iraq — and was receiving psychological treatment at his home in Alaska, his relatives said Friday after the deadly shooting. “Only thing I could tell you was when he came out of Iraq, he wasn’t feeling too good,” his uncle, Hernan Rivera, told The Record newspaper. Esteban Santiago, 26, deployed in 2010 as part of the Puerto Rico National Guard, spending a year with an engineering battalion, according to Guard spokesman Maj. Paul Dahlen.In recent years, Santiago had been living in Anchorage, Alaska, his brother, Bryan Santiago, told The Associated Press from Puerto Rico. Bryan Santiago said his brother’s girlfriend had recently called the family to alert them to his treatment.In November, Esteban told FBI agents in Alaska that the government was controlling his mind and was forcing him to watch Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, videos, a law enforcement official said. The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke Friday on condition of anonymity.Article Continued BelowThe FBI agents notified the police after the interview with Esteban Santiago, who took him in for a mental health evaluation.Bryan Santiago said his brother never spoke to him directly about his medical issues.“We have not talked for the past three weeks,” Bryan Santiago said. “That’s a bit unusual … I’m in shock. He was a serious person … He was a normal person.”

