Fort Lauderdale shooting suspects mental illness does not explain motive, experts say

NEW YORK—Esteban Santiago, the 26-year-old man held in the fatal shootings last week at Fort Lauderdale’s airport, reportedly has a history of mental difficulties and it’s tempting to assume they explain the crime. Experts say: Don’t.“There is no one explanation that will fit this case or any case,” says criminologist James Alan Fox of Northeastern University, an expert on violence.While mental health troubles could turn out to play a role in the case, it’s unusual for symptoms to drive violence, says Edward Mulvey, a psychologist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine who studies violence and mental illness.There has been no public explanation of a motive for the crime, and terrorism has not been ruled out. It could be that mental illness played no role — it is unclear if Santiago had been formally diagnosed with any mental condition or was undergoing treatment.A few reported details suggest he was troubled. The mother of the Iraq War veteran said he had been deeply shaken by seeing a bomb explode next to two friends while serving in Iraq in 2010, and relatives said he seemed different when he returned from service.Article Continued BelowSantiago’s brother Bryan said Esteban told him last August that he was hearing voices and felt he was being chased. In November, he walked into an FBI field office in Alaska and said the federal government was controlling his mind and forcing him to watch Daesh videos, authorities said.Daesh is also known as ISIS or ISIL.At that point, officials seized his handgun and had him formally evaluated. After four days he was released and his gun was returned.

