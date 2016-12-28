Fort McMurray wildfire is Canadas biggest weather story of 2016

The “beast” of a wildfire that charred Fort McMurray, Alta., was named Canada’s biggest weather story of the year in an annual list compiled by the country’s top meteorologists.The list, which also includes the melting Arctic Sea ice and one of the warmest Novembers on record, was created by the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society and Environment Canada’s chief meteorologist, David Phillips.The wildfire forced nearly 90,000 people to desert Canada’s oilsands region and reduced thousands of homes to ash in early May, after unseasonably hot, dry weather.“It was almost biblical,” Phillips said.The dry forest floor acted as kindling for the fire, and high winds blew the flames over highways and rivers. Flames shot high into the air.Article Continued BelowThe heat coming off of the fire — which burned between 800 and 1,000 Celsius — produced twisting winds that turned into small tornadoes, Phillips said.The fire also caused a dry thunderstorm, he said.The wildfire, nicknamed “the beast” for its unpredictability, is the costliest insured natural disaster in Canadian history, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada. There was an estimated $3.77 billion in claims as of mid-November.

