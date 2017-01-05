Four in custody after Chicago beating broadcasted on Facebook Live

CHICAGO—Charges are expected against four people who police say beat a man in an assault that was broadcast live on Facebook, Chicago police said.The victim is a suburban Chicago resident who Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said has “mental health challenges.”In a news conference Wednesday, Johnson described the video as “sickening.”“It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that,” he said.The investigation began Monday after Capt. Steven Sasso said officers found a man who “was in distress and was in crisis” walking on a street on the city’s West Side. The man was taken to a hospital and it was later discovered that he had been reported missing from an unidentified suburb.Article Continued BelowAt about the same time, police took several people into custody at a nearby address where they found signs of a struggle and property damage. Investigators determined that the missing man had been at the same address.Charges were expected to be filed within 24 hours, Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said Wednesday.While police officials did not confirm the races of the suspects or victim, video from Chicago media outlets appeared to show someone off-camera using profanities about “white people” and President-elect Donald Trump.

