France gives employees right to disconnect from work emails

That 10 p.m. email from your boss? It’s your right to ignore it.That Saturday ping from a colleague with “just one quick question?” A response on Monday should suffice.If you’re in France, that is.French workers rang in a new year at midnight — as well as a “right to disconnect” law that grants employees in the country the legal right to ignore work emails outside of typical working hours, according to the Guardian.The new employment law requires French companies with more than 50 employees to begin drawing up policies with their workers about limiting work-related technology usage outside the office, the newspaper reported.Article Continued BelowThe motivation behind the legislation is to stem work-related stress that increasingly leaks into people’s personal time — and hopefully prevent employee burnout, French officials said.“Employees physically leave the office, but they do not leave their work. They remain attached by a kind of electronic leash, like a dog,” Benoit Hamon, Socialist member of Parliament and former French education minister, told the BBC in May. “The texts, the messages, the emails: They colonize the life of the individual to the point where he or she eventually breaks down.”France has had a 35-hour workweek since 2000, but the policy came under scrutiny recently given France’s near-record-high unemployment rate.

