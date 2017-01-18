Frankie, the poodle, finds his new, forever home

A small poodle found walking alone with its mouth muzzled and malnourished on Christmas Eve in Scarborough has found a new home.Frankie, a male apricot poodle, about one to two-years-old, was found walking in the area of Rouge River Dr. and Jaguar St. by a passerby. With an elastic band around his nose, “Frankie was obviously distressed and very thin due to chronic malnutrition,” said Toronto Animal Services in a news release.The seven-pound puppy was taken to an emergency veterinarian where he was assessed. After a week of searching for a new owner, Toronto Animal Services announced on Tuesday that the “happy, pleasant, trusting dog” had found its new, forever home with his foster mother.Article Continued Below“His foster mother, who is active in the rescue community and has been involved in his case from the beginning, will be adopting him,” said the agency in a news release.“Frankie has bonded strongly with her and with her other poodle, who is also a Toronto Animal Services rescue dog.”Veterinarians are still determining whether or not Frankie will need surgery next week for the tissue that was damaged by the elastic near his nose.