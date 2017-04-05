There are milkshakes: frothy affairs crowned with whipped cream and a cherry on top. And then there are “freakshakes.” “They’re huge, crazy, fun,” says frosty-drink lover Kris Lugo, 27.And at Café Nùna, formerly Niche Coffee & Tea, they’re also giant and ridiculous — close to 20 ounces of milk and ice cream poured into an oversized mason jar and topped with too much of something carbohydrous, like cake or pie or a ring of ice cream sandwiches anchored into place by a schmear of Nutella. Boy, do they draw attention! Article Continued BelowIt’s not uncommon for tourists on their way to the airport to stop by this café at 626 Queen St. W., near Bathurst St. for the Freakshake experience — even in the winter — before heading home, Lugo says. And customers who order a drink spend minutes, as it threatens to melt, placing it on various surfaces and under different types of light to get the best shot for Instagram.That is, after their eyes widen when it’s set in front of them. “Wow, I wasn’t expecting that,” is a common response, Lugo says. And, “how am I going to eat it?”Lugo recommends going slow and sharing.