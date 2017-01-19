Free-trade agreement with India a high priority for Canada

OTTAWA—Federal Liberal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi, fresh off a trade promotion trip to India, says a free-trade agreement with India “is high priority for our government.”But for all the talk, it’s clear that any free trade with India remains a long way off.Talks began with fanfare under the Conservative government led by Stephen Harper but quickly slowed as officials haggled over investor protections and thorny issues such as access for Indian temporary workers, skilled workers and visitors to Canada. That turtle pace continued despite Justin Trudeau’s mandate letter to his former international trade minister Chrystia Freeland setting out “the development of a targeted strategy to promote trade and investment with emerging markets, with particular attention to China and India,” as a goal for his government.In an interview with the Star, Sohi said he believes a Canada-India free trade deal is possible in this mandate.Article Continued BelowIn his speech to a massive international trade conference called Vibrant Gujurat, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the audience, Sohi said two-way trade between the two countries grew by nearly 30 per cent between 2015 and 2016, a “remarkable achievement in the context of ongoing economic uncertainty all over the world.”He said the Canadian government would like to see it increase even more: “Our trade with India is not as high as we would like to see.”The promise of a bigger market in India for Canadian exports beckons.