Free trade within Canada gets a boost from new deal

There’s a major deal to improve free trade between provinces and territories on thousands of products from coffee creamers to gasoline and more, says Ontario Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid.But talks on moving beer, wine and spirits over boundary lines, a perennial sticking point, will require “further discussions,” he told reporters Thursday.Critics have long complained Canada has better free trade deals with other countries than within its own borders.Former federal industry minister James Moore noted two years ago, as talks began on the new pact, that it’s often easier to find Canadian wines from different provinces on store shelves in the U.S. than it is here.The centerpiece of what Duguid called “the most ambitious free-trade agreement in the history of Canada” is a framework that will help provinces and territories agree on joint regulations and harmonization of standards.Article Continued Below“That’s going to help make Canada one of the easiest places in the world in which to do business. It’s going to make us more competitive. It’s going to create jobs,” Duguid said.A Senate committee report last year estimated that long-standing trade barriers in Canada could cost the economy as much as $130 billion a year in lost opportunities.Duguid, who chaired the internal trade renewal negotiations that have taken 21 rounds of discussions since 2015, cited small plastic coffee creamer containers as an example.