French cast ballots for left-wing presidential nominee

PARIS—French left-wing voters cast ballots Sunday in a nationwide presidential primary aimed at producing a Socialist candidate strong enough to confront formidable conservative and nationalist rivals in the April-May general election.That’s no easy task. France’s once-powerful left is struggling for political survival after President Francois Hollande’s pro-business reforms split his Socialist Party. And in a campaign marked by anti-immigrant populism and fears of economic stagnation, many disillusioned working class voters are abandoning the left for far-right leader Marine Le Pen.Tough-talking, centre-leaning former Prime Minister Manuel Valls is a leading contender in Sunday’s first round primary, but has faced fierce attacks from harder-left rivals who associate him with Hollande’s unpopular moves to relax labour protections to encourage hiring.Valls is promising to decrease taxes for modest and middle-class households and to boost police and defence. He argues that he has the experience that France’s next leader will need as the country is facing the threat of extremist attacks, and to revitalize a lagging economy.Arnaud Montebourg, a former economy minister who left Hollande’s government amid feuding over economic policies, has pledged “France first” economic policies and wants to require CEOs to raise employees’ wages if they raise their own.Article Continued BelowCasting his ballot Sunday in central France, Montebourg said he hopes to “bring together the other components of the left wing and win this presidential election.”Another disenchanted former government minister, Benoit Hamon, is promising to tax robots, legalize cannabis and give 750 euros ($800) in “universal income” to all French adults.Paris voter Francoise Danzon said he struggled to choose.