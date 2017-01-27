French front-runner is up against the same anger that elected Trump

PARIS—In a country that adores a good political scandal, the “Penelope Affair” is already a blockbuster hit.This latest episode in the constant kerfuffle of French politics stars Penelope — known as “Penny” — Fillon, the august, British-born wife of François Fillon, the conservative front-runner in France’s upcoming presidential elections. A French newspaper reported Wednesday that Penelope Fillon had received more than $700,000 Canadian in public funds over the past decade for an assortment of parliamentary jobs she never did.Given that François Fillon, a hard-line former prime minister, is running on the controversial pledge to slash what he says is unnecessary public spending and as many as 500,000 public service jobs, the Penelope Affair presents a particularly acute embarrassment. Especially for a family man who has been selling himself to voters as the honest and moral choice.By Thursday night, Fillon — whom a number of polls had projected to win the election — was on national television, playing defence and insisting that nothing illegal had transpired. By Friday, he had announced that he would drop out of the race if he were formally placed under criminal investigation.“Only one thing would prevent me from being a candidate — if my honour were harmed, if I were placed under formal investigation,” Fillon said.Article Continued BelowFinancial prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation, but only a judge can decide whether the prosecutors have an actual case. For now, Fillon is still in the race.But the details have already begun to affect his campaign, and his political opponents, especially on the left, have seized on them.According to Le Canard Enchaîné, a satirical newspaper, Penelope Fillon received the bulk of the $700,000 from work she conducted as an assistant to her husband during his time in Parliament — proofreading his speeches and entertaining guests, work that Fillon has subsequently described as “legal and perfectly transparent.”