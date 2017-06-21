French President Macron faces bigger reshuffle after justice minister quits

PARIS—French President Emmanuel Macron is shaking up his five-week-old government Wednesday — and will have to make more changes than anticipated after the minister who was leading Macron’s crusade to purify politics was forced to quit over corruption allegations.Justice Minister Francois Bayrou’s departure is the latest drama to hit Macron’s presidency. He’s one of four ministers who have announced this week they’re leaving the government.Bayrou announced his resignation Wednesday following allegations of misuse of European Parliament funds by the centrist party he founded, the Modem. Even more embarrassing for Macron is that his justice minister was in the process of promoting a law to clean up politics, a key policy promise of the recently elected president.Read more: French President Emmanuel Macron launches Paris Air Show with airborne entranceArticle Continued BelowPresident Emmanuel Macron’s party dominates French parliamentary voteHow Macron and Trump changed politicsBayrou claimed during a news conference that he “was the target of these denunciations in the goal of discrediting the minister who is creating this law.