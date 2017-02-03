French presidential candidate Fillon facing heat following embezzlement probe

PARIS—Conservative candidate François Fillon, once the front-runner in France’s presidential race, is facing a political maelstrom after first his wife, then his children became targets in an embezzlement probe into paid — but allegedly fake — political jobs.The decision Thursday by the national prosecutor’s office to expand its investigation into Penelope Fillon’s work as a parliamentary aide to her husband to include a son and a daughter added a whole new layer of worry for both Fillon and his party, which is watching its chances of regaining power dwindle.French national financial prosecutors have been investigating Penelope Fillon’s work, seeking to determine whether there are grounds to suspect embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds. The Canard Enchaine weekly reported Wednesday that she made €830,000 ($900,000) over 15 years.A person close to the investigation told The Associated Press on Thursday that prosecutors have extended the probe to also cover the couple’s daughter, Marie, and son, Charles. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, because they were barred from discussing the investigation publicly.Allegations that Fillon’s family used his political connections for personal enrichment have been particularly damaging for the former prime minister’s image as an upstanding Catholic family man and country gentleman untainted by the long history of sleaze in French politics. The contrast stings because Fillon has promised to slash public sector jobs and make the French work harder and longer.Article Continued BelowThe hit to Fillon’s prospects of winning France’s two-round presidential election in April and May has thrown wide open the race that had been expected to be between him and far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen. With Fillon weakened and the unpopular Socialist President François Hollande having abandoned hopes of running for a second five-year term, Le Pen and independent maverick Emmanuel Macron are making hay ahead of the April 23 first-round vote.A possible runoff vote between Le Pen and Macros on May 7 would augur a total upset of France’s political landscape, for it would not include the traditional right, represented by Fillon, nor the Socialist left, which fell into disarray under Hollande.An angry Fillon addressed a rally Thursday night in Charleville-Mezieres, in northeast France, calling the allegations attacks on him and the right.