French voters choose between sharply different candidates in Socialist primary

PARIS—French voters on Sunday were electing the Socialist candidate who will face a tough battle against rivals from the far-left, far-right and the political centre in the presidential election this spring.The Socialist primary runoff offered a stark choice between two candidates — Benoit Hamon and former prime minister Manuel Valls — on opposite poles of the beleaguered party, with sharply different plans for France.With a headline-grabbing proposal to pay all French adults a modest monthly stipend, Hamon, 49, emerged from obscurity on the Socialist left to win the primary’s first round against six other candidates last weekend.Casting his ballot Sunday in Trappes, the blue-collar town west of Paris where he is the elected lawmaker, Hamon expressed hope for high voter participation. Voting in Evry, south of Paris, Valls echoed that call. The primary was open to all voters who paid 1 euro ($1.41 Canadian) and signed a document saying they share the left’s values.A more robust turnout than the anemic 1.6 million votes cast in the first round of the primary would help bolster the legitimacy of the runoff winner entering a potentially bruising campaign.Article Continued BelowIn the sometimes testy primary campaign, Valls, 54, emphasized his experience in government. As prime minister from 2014 to 2016, he was on the front lines of France’s response to gun and suicide-bomb attacks that killed 147 people in Paris in January and November 2015. He was also in office in July 2016 when a man drove a truck into crowds in Nice, killing 86 people.Casting his ballot for Valls in a gymnasium two blocks from the presidential Elysée Palace, voter Jean-Pierre Abehassera said the ex-prime minister offered a stronger bulwark against militant Islam than Hamon. The 69-year-old web publisher lost a friend in the November 2015 attack on the Bataclan concert hall, where 90 died.“The No. 1 problem is security,” Abehassera said.