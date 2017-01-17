French will take the hits at Tuesdays Conservative leadership debate: Hbert

First, some somewhat encouraging news for the 11 non-Quebec candidates who are gathering in the province’s capital for the only French-language debate of the federal Conservative leadership campaign. The Quebec Conservatives who hold the second-largest number of leadership votes are not — in principle at least — wedded to the concept of having a native son as party leader.For the main part, they are voters who stuck with Stephen Harper over successive elections despite the overtures of Quebec-based leaders as diverse as Paul Martin, Jack Layton, Thomas Mulcair, Justin Trudeau and, of course, Gilles Duceppe.If place-of-political-origin had been a primary consideration, surely one of Harper’s rivals would have fit the bill.In fact, over the past decade, Harper and Jack Layton put to rest the notion that political success in the province is out of the reach of a federal leader who is not also a Quebec insider. The more sobering news for the majority of candidates whose fluency in French is non-existent or, at best, a work in progress is that proficiency in that language is as essential to connect with their party’s Quebec members as mastering English would be in the other regions of the country.According to the latest available census numbers, about 60 per cent of francophone Quebecers are not bilingual. If anything, the proportion of Conservative members who do not master English or understand it easily is higher than the provincial average.Article Continued BelowIn contrast with the New Democrats and the Liberals, the seats the Conservatives hold are all deep in francophone territory including Quebec City, the venue chosen for Tuesday’s French-language debate.There was a time, in the pre-Harper era, where Reform and Canadian Alliance strategists believed the path to success in Quebec ran through the more anglophone areas of the province. That was until they found out the hard way that Quebec’s English-language minority and its allophone counterparts tend to be rock-solid Liberal constituencies.It was not for lack of trying that Harper never managed to gain a foothold in Montreal or in the diverse suburbs that surround Quebec’s metropolis. Some Montreal-area voters did flirt with the NDP at the time of the 2011 orange wave but they consistently gave the ruling Conservatives the cold shoulder.

