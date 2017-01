Frenchman sets cycling record at 105 years old

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE—Nearly a century ago, Robert Marchand was told by a coach that he should give up cycling because he would never achieve anything on a bike.He proved that prediction wrong again on Wednesday.In a skin-tight yellow and violet jersey, the 105-year-old Frenchman set a world record in the 105-plus age category — created especially for the tireless veteran — by riding 22.547 kilometres in one hour.“I’m now waiting for a rival,” he said.Marchand had ridden faster in the past on the boards of the Velodrome National, a state of the art venue used to host the elite of track cycling. But he had warned before his latest attempt that his current form was not as good.Article Continued Below“I did not see the sign warning me I had 10 minutes left,” Marchand said after his effort. “Otherwise I would have gone faster, I would have posted a better time. I’m not tired. I thought my legs would hurt, but they don’t. My arms hurt, you have to hurt somewhere.”Three years ago at the same venue, Marchand covered 26.927 kilometres in one hour to better his own world record in the over-100s category.Still, impressed fans chanted “Robert, Robert” during the last minutes of his ride. Marchand received a standing ovation once he completed the last of his 92 laps and was then mobbed by dozens of cameramen and TV crews.

