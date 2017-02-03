From electoral reform to protecting the electoral process: Paul Wells

Maybe the Liberals’ humiliating retreat on electoral reform wasn’t the only important news in Karina Gould’s portfolio this week.Gould is the new Minister of Democratic Institutions, a Burlington MP who was brought in to clean up the mess her government had already made on electoral reform.It’s pretty obvious the retreat came because Canadians were headed in a direction Justin Trudeau didn’t want to go — toward proportional-representation models that could force the Liberals to share power with other parties, or watch other parties team up against them.And so, eight weeks after Trudeau told this newspaper’s editorial board that “Canadians elect governments to do hard things and don’t expect us to throw up our hands when things are a little difficult,” Trudeau threw up his hands. The prime minister richly deserves the blame he’s getting.It’s fair for people to wonder what Gould, the rookie minister, will do with her time, now that she has no major reform project to pilot. But the answer may be “a lot.”Article Continued BelowTrudeau’s “mandate letter” to Gould was released on Wednesday. The first item in the letter is a big one. “In collaboration with the Minister of National Defence and the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness” — that’s Harjit Sajjan and Ralph Goodale — Gould is to “lead the Government of Canada’s efforts to defend the Canadian electoral process from cyber threats.”Trudeau’s instructions to Gould seem to confirm that — whatever Donald Trump thinks about how he won last November’s presidential election — Trudeau shares the conclusion of Barack Obama and armies of intelligence analysts that Vladimir Putin’s Russian government was a key player in the outcome.That’s the conclusion three U.S. intelligence agencies — the FBI, the CIA and the National Security Agency — reached in a January report. While they properly refrained from guessing whether Putin’s influence determined the outcome, the agencies think he tried: “Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help president-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary (Hillary) Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavourably to him.”