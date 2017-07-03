From Kit Kats to beer, Toronto manufacturers take pride in local roots

Inside the walls of Nestle’s Toronto factory, the smell of chocolate is inescapably thick.Its six floors and four buildings produce more than 3.5 billion Smarties, as many as 500 million Kit Kat fingers and 23 million Coffee Crisp bars a year. In all, 18,000 tonnes of confectionary are made here every year, around the clock, 364 days a year — closing only for Christmas.The plant, located at 72 Sterling Rd., stands as a symbol that Toronto is still a place that not only makes and manufactures things, but does it proudly.Massive long sinks and lint rollers line the hallways that feed into each chocolate bar’s floor. Hair nets, plastic glasses, slip-on shoes, hard hats and coats further protect from unwanted hair falling into the product. Earrings and wedding bands aren’t welcome, either.Article Continued BelowRead more:Photos: A look inside Nestle’s Toronto factoryEverything that comes into the factory is swabbed and tested to preserve its peanut-free environment.The process is complex, overseen from central control rooms that map out floor plans with green and red lights that indicate malfunctions.