From prisoner to honoured guest: Amarjeet Sohis return to India

OTTAWA—Indian-born Canadian cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi has returned from an unlikely journey: from prisoner to honoured guest.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minister of Infrastructure and Communities last week made his first visit in an official capacity back to the country of his birth.He was in India — where he was once jailed and tortured as a terrorist suspect — to pitch Canadian investment at a large biennial trade conference.With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, he was met with loud applause from an audience that officials said numbered in the thousands, and cries of "Brother, brother!"He concluded on a few words in Hindi: "It's always nice to come back."Sohi's personal story had made headlines in India. And though the Edmonton Journal and Alberta Views magazine have chronicled his life, many in Canada are unfamiliar with it.Born in Punjab, Sohi was 18 when he immigrated to Canada from his family's farming community, sponsored by an older brother who had already arrived. He was not religious but became active in a Punjabi theatre group while in Edmonton.In 1988, when Sohi was 24, he travelled to northeastern India to study with an activist playwright who staged street theatre and fought for social justice. It was three years after the bombing of Air India Flight 182, which killed all 329 — mostly Canadian citizens — on board. Sohi told the Journal that tragedy had awakened him to the dangers of Sikh extremism, which his theatre group opposed.