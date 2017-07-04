From the bines to the brewery: The New Farm

Odds are you raised a glass this holiday weekend to Canada’s 150th birthday. Cheers to that. And if you’re like hundreds of thousands of beer drinkers in this country, you popped a top on a craft beer. Craft beer drinkers are always on the lookout for something that tastes different than the rest. So, here’s a question: Given their thirst for variety, why do they always want their beer to taste exactly the same, every time? That’s more than a rhetorical question. In fact, it’s a gauntlet that some craft beer brewers are throwing down with gusto. Read more:Canadian beehive numbers have been climbing since the ’90s: The New Farm“A craft beer is a bit like Grandma’s homemade soup — the recipe is always the same, but local availability ultimately dictates what goes in,” says David Thuss, a worker-owner at the London Brewing Co-operative. “The ingredients reflect what’s in the local fields.” Article Continued BelowBuying CanadianAnd that can affect craft beer’s taste (and colour), even from batch to batch. A big influence on taste is the cone-shaped flowers of the hop plant. Hops have become particularly associated with pale ales, such as India pale ale (IPA). These brews have soared in popularity among craft beer drinkers drawn to their “hoppiness.” The demand for hops was traditionally driven by national or multinational beer companies, and met by imports from the U.S. or Europe.