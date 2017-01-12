Funeral held for former soldier in Nova Scotia murder-suicide

TRACADIE, N.S.—The funeral service inside the old church by the harbour started with the arrival of two caskets — one draped in the Canadian flag and carrying the remains of former soldier Lionel Desmond, the other carrying those of his mother, Brenda.More than 300 people filled the pews inside St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Tracadie, a small village in northeastern Nova Scotia on the edge of St. Georges Bay. Many onlookers crowded into the entryway of the 200-year-old church, and a handful stood outside, despite a cold, driving rain.Desmond was a 33-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. He took his own life last week after he fatally shot his 52-year-old mother, his wife Shanna and their 10-year-daughter Aaliyah — a ghastly, unthinkable crime that attracted national attention and sparked a difficult debate over PTSD and family violence.The funeral for Desmond’s wife and daughter is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, across the street from St. Peter’s, at the local hall.During the Roman Catholic service Wednesday, Rev. John Barry said it was impossible to offer an explanation for such a “horrific tragedy.”Article Continued Below“In the face of such tragedy, it sometimes feels that all is lost,” the priest said. “Inevitably, we all are searching for answers and we are asking many questions . . . We cry out to God, for he is the only one we can turn to.”Among mourners were members of the military and the Royal Canadian Legion, as well as a few veterans wearing leather jackets with their regiments displayed on the back.Brenda Desmond’s casket was brought in first and placed in the centre aisle. Her son’s flag-draped casket was brought in next, as a piper played a dirge.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx