Funeral service for three Quebec mosque victims to be held today in Montreal

QUEBEC—A funeral service will be held in Montreal today for three of the six men shot to death in a Quebec City mosque.Mayor Denis Coderre says the ceremony, which is expected to begin at 1 p.m. EST, will be held at the Maurice-Richard Arena for Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti.There will be prayers for the three other victims — Azzeddine Soufiane, Mamadou Tanou Barry and Ibrahima Barry.A ceremony is expected in Quebec City on Friday.Read the latest news on the Quebec mosque shootingArticle Continued BelowThe shooting in the mosque on Sunday has highlight the fact Quebec City doesn’t have a place to bury people of the Muslim faith.▶People are leaving flowers, candles and signs with messages of peace at a makeshift memorial near the Quebec City mosque where a shooting left six people dead Sunday.(The Canadian Press)The head of a non-profit Islamic burial association says the five Muslim cemeteries in Quebec are all located in the Montreal area.Hadjira Belkacem says families of Muslims who die outside Montreal have to deliver the body for burial in Quebec’s largest city or pay thousands of dollars to have it shipped to the deceased’s country of origin.