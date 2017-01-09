Funerals for Nova Scotia family killed in murder-suicide to be held this week

TRACADIE, N.S.—The funeral for a mother and young daughter shot dead in a murder-suicide in Nova Scotia will be held Thursday, a day after the service for their killer and his mother.Lionel Desmond shot his wife Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his mother Brenda before turning the gun on himself in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., according to RCMP. The four bodies were discovered last Tuesday.On Wednesday, a funeral service will be held for Lionel and Brenda Desmond at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in Tracadie.The funeral for Shanna and Aaliyah Desmond will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Monsignor Donnelly Hall in Tracadie.Aaliyah’s obituary said she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian and had a beautiful smile that “would light up any room as soon as she entered it.”Article Continued Below“She loved horseback riding, skating, singing and spending time with her many cousins,” said an obituary posted on an Antigonish funeral home website.Her mother Shanna, 31, had recently started working as a nurse at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish after graduating from St. Francis Xavier University.“Shanna loved to travel, dance and sing,” her obituary said. “She was a completely loving, caring and honest person. She loved to try different foods and experience different cultures.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx