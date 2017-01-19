Gambias president-elect plans inauguration after Jammehs mandate expires

DAKAR, SENEGAL—Gambia’s president-elect was set to be sworn into office at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday, while an official close to longtime leader Yahya Jammeh said loyalists would resist a West African regional force if it tried to arrest him.The multinational force was poised on Gambia’s border as pressure grew on Jammeh to go. A Nigerian air force official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters, said Thursday evening that the troops were on standby.“If he wants to remain in office after today, s— will fall like rain over him from the sky,” the Nigerian official said.The inauguration of Adama Barrow was taking place at 4 p.m. in Gambia’s embassy in Senegal’s capital, Dakar. Senegalese police lined the embassy entrance. Large screens were being placed outside to allow viewing of the ceremony, which was being attended by Senegal’s president.Jammeh was at his official residence, State House, in Gambia’s capital and intended to stay there, said an official close to the administration who was not authorized to speak to reporters. If the regional force is going to arrest Jammeh, it will have to be there, he said.Article Continued BelowMany of Jammeh’s loyalists at State House will resist, the official added. But Gambia’s army, estimated at well below 5,000 troops, is divided over its loyalties to Jammeh, and those not sympathetic to him will not leave until they are invited by the new government, the official said.The UN Security Council was expected to vote Thursday on a draft resolution endorsing the West African regional force’s “all necessary measures” to remove Jammeh.Barrow won the December election, defeating Jammeh, who came to power in a coup in 1994. Jammeh initially conceded defeat but then changed his mind and said he would not accept the results, saying the election was marred by irregularities.▶Gambians reacted with joy and stunned disbelief to Adama Barrow's win over of President Yahya Jammeh, one day after he conceded that he lost an election set to end his 22 years in power.(Reuters)