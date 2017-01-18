Gambias president gets term extended as tourist evacuations begin

DAKAR, SENEGAL—Gambia said Wednesday its legislators have voted to extend President Yahya Jammeh’s term by three months, just hours before his mandate was set to expire. The president-elect has vowed to take office regardless of whether Jammeh leaves. Amid the uncertainty, tourist evacuations began.In a sign of mounting international pressure, Nigeria confirmed a warship was heading toward Gambia as a “training” exercise as regional countries prepared a possible military intervention.As the crisis deepened, more than 1,000 mainly British and Dutch tourists were evacuating the tiny West African nation on specially chartered flights. Hundreds were streaming into the airport, seeking information on departures.On Tuesday, Jammeh declared a three-month state of emergency as he seeks to stay in power despite losing the election in December. President-elect Adama Barrow has vowed to be sworn in Thursday, with the backing of the international community. Barrow was in neighbouring Senegal for his safety, and it was not clear how an inauguration would be carried out.Jammeh has challenged the election results, citing voting irregularities, and the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened to send in troops to make him leave.Article Continued BelowNigerian Navy spokesman Capt. Dahun Jahun said his country’s air force was contributing 200 supporting troops for the standby force for Gambia. He said 11 pilots, 11 crew members and 80 “supporting troops” already had deployed. Senegal and Ghana also are contributing to the force.Gambia, a country of 1.9 million people, is estimated to have just 900 troops.Thousands of people have been fleeing to Senegal, including a number of Jammeh’s former government ministers, who resigned this week.