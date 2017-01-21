Gang violence continues at Brazil prison, where dozens have been killed

NATAL, BRAZIL—Inmates wielding knives, machetes and cellphones held their ground Friday at a prison in northeast Brazil where 26 were recently killed.Tensions at the Alcacuz prison outside the city of Natal remained high a day after inmates from rival gangs fought in the yard and set up doors and mattresses as barriers.Read more: Death toll rises to 27 in latest Brazil prison riotAnother Brazilian prison rebellion kills at least 4 more inmatesArticle Continued BelowHearts, intestines ripped out in gruesome Brazil prison killing spreeSeveral inmates were injured, but authorities had not regained control of the prison and thus couldn’t provide specifics. Meanwhile, there were fears that more violence would spill over into the city, where 20 buses have been burned over two days.“No one is giving us information about the situation inside,” complained Luciana Apolinario, one of the mostly women camped outside. Apolinario, whose son is serving a drug-trafficking sentence, said families were learning about what was happening from prisoners with phones.