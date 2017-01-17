General Electric Peterborough laying off 150 workers

General Electric Peterborough is laying off up to 150 of its 520 employees.The layoffs are a result of “challenging marketplace dynamics and a current drop in volume of orders from our customers” according to Rahim Ladha, spokesperson with GE Global Growth.It’s unclear when the layoffs will take effect.“GE is committed to working with the union and affected employees to provide assistance wherever possible,” Ladha said in a statement.GE employs 520 workers at its Peterborough plant. Another 200 people work in the GE-Hitachi plant on the same property.Article Continued BelowA spokesperson for Unifor, the union presenting GE’s workers, was not available to comment on the layoffs since meetings continued Tuesday afternoon with the company.In a statement, Mayor Daryl Bennett said his thoughts are with the affected employees and their families.“General Electric is making a difficult business decision due to a downturn in customer orders. I sincerely hope that the federal government will deal with the Energy East pipeline application so that we can try to recover some of these lost jobs in our community,” Bennett said.