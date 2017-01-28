General Hospital Spoilers: Tune In On Monday To See If Liz Is Seth's Next Victim

General Hospital spoilers reveal that come Monday Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) might suffer the same fate of Tom Baker (Don Harvey) when she accidentally gets closer to the truth about the latter’s death. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, on Monday’s episode of General Hospital Liz seeks out Seth Baker (Michael Rodrick) to talk about Franco (Roger Howarth). Last Friday’s episode showed Liz trying to convince Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) that Franco is innocent but when Seth arrives the latter is convinced of his guilt and demands Nathan to arrest him right away. Seth storms off when he sees that Nathan is not as eager as he is to hunt down Franco and Liz goes after him to try and convince him as well that her lover is innocent. Liz tried to squeeze Seth for more information specifically on how he knew that Franco put Tom inside a cage when the police never released that information to the public. Seth simply tells her that his brother told him about it before he died. But Liz tries to convince Seth that it was the other way around and that it was Tom who imprisoned Franco in a cage. Unfortunately, Liz won’t get anywhere with Seth on Monday’s episode of General Hospital and she’ll realize that she has put herself in dire risk when she followed him to his house because she’ll discover that Seth is the one who killed Tom. [Image by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP Images] According to Celeb Dirty Laundry‘s General Hospital spoilers, Liz’s conversation with Seth at his house will end tragically for her. While speaking with Seth about Franco, Liz will discover that he’s the last person to see Tom before he died, which will lead her to believe that he’s the killer. Realizing that the jig is up, Seth intends to kill Liz to protect his self and he tells her that she’ll never get to see Franco again. But according to SoapHub, all is not lost for Liz and Franco because at the end of the week they will be reunited despite their troubling circumstances. Speaking of Franco, Liz’s one true love is still pretty messed up according to Celeb Dirty Laundry‘s General Hospital spoilers but the person who can provide him with medical assistance wants something first before he gets treated for his wounds. Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) was the one who found Franco trapped in a warehouse on Friday’s episode and when she tried to ask him how he ended up that way the wounded man didn’t know how or even who assaulted him. Despite Franco’s critical condition Sam isn’t too eager to call 911 for medical assistance. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sam fears for Alexis Davis’ (Nancy Grahn) safety and now that Franco is clearly incapacitated she has the upper hand and she’s determined to take advantage of it. But knowing Sam she won’t let Franco die just so she can protect Alexis’ secret. According to General Hospital spoilers, Sam is going to ask Franco not to inform the police about Alexis. Franco agrees to her plea but it will be of no use because Liz has already told the authorities and they are hot on Alexis’ trail. Also, Franco figures out that Julian Jerome (William DeVry) wasn’t his attacker. On Monday’s episode, Franco will figure out that Seth attacked him in the warehouse and that he’s the killer they’ve been looking for. It seems that everyone is converging on the thought that Seth is the killer on the loose, including Alexis. According to General Hospital spoilers, on Monday’s episode Alexis will go to the police station to turn herself in because her scattered memory makes her think that she was the one who killed Tom. [Image by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP Images] But when she starts talking to the authorities her memory will start piecing itself back together and she’ll realize that she didn’t kill Tom. General Hospital spoilers didn’t reveal though if she saw Seth lurking in the alley where Tom was found dead. Hopefully she’ll be able to give the police more details about Seth’s crime before it’s too late for Liz. [Featured image by Rene Macura/AP Images]