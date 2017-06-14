Georgia police launch manhunt after inmates kill guards, escape prison bus

Two Georgia inmates serving long prison sentences and “dangerous beyond description” overpowered and killed two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car, authorities said.The deadly escape happened about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons, and it set off a massive manhunt involving local, state and federal officers, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.Sills was emotional as he described the scene.“I saw two brutally murdered corrections officers, that’s what I saw,” he said. “I have their blood on my shoes.”Donnie Russell Rowe, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose, who has prominent tattoos on his face and neck, overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and then carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway, Sills said.Article Continued BelowThey got into the “grass green,” four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601 and drove west on state Hwy. 16 toward Eatonton, southeast of Atlanta.“We are still desperately looking for these two individuals. They are armed with 9 mm pistols that were taken from these correctional officers. They are dangerous beyond description. If anyone sees them or comes into contact, they need to call 911 immediately,” the sheriff said.The two inmates got a head start by taking and tossing the Honda driver’s cellphone and leaving the other 31 prisoners locked inside the bus, Sills said.