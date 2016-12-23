Germans On Christmas Market Attack: 'We're Not At War,' Reflective Of Nation's Dark History

Although the recent attack in Berlin, Germany may have caused tension and nerves to be shaken, the nation is all too aware of their dark history and are resisting calling for a security overhaul, rejecting any conversation indicating that Germany may be at war. This stoic response sets the nation apart from other countries that have been hit by similar attacks over the past years. How the Berlin truck attack will change Germany https://t.co/dlquLdPUSR pic.twitter.com/9kk64i4gNG — The Local Germany (@TheLocalGermany) December 23, 2016 There have been fears across Europe of more terrorist attacks, and Germany was considered to be a potential target. Fears of an attack became a reality on Monday when an ISIS supporter plowed over a crowd of people at Berlin’s Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring others. Twenty-four-year-old Anri, who is suspected in the attack was later shot dead by police in Italy on Friday morning. The attack has since been claimed by the Islamic State group and German’s acknowledge nerves have been rattled after they have escaped attacks seen in neighboring France and Belgium until this point. Although the attack resulted in shock and grief across Germany, there have been no calls for a state of emergency and security has not been heightened in the wake of the attack. Chancellor Angela Merkel stated on Thursday that she was “very proud of how calmly most people reacted to the situation.” Experts on Germany’s history, relate the stoic response to the attacks in part to their past as an instigator of two world wars which makes its citizens at present very suspicious of any extreme security response by its enforcement. Although the United States has declared a “war on terror” following 9/11 and French president Francois Hollande declared France was at war after last year’s Paris assaults which killed 130 people. Germany has not followed suit. As the AFP notes, Klaus Bouillon, interior minister of Saarlans state, learned that the aftermath in Germany would be handled much differently after he remarked that Germany was “in a state of war,” following the attack, which sparked outrage and criticism, causing him to retract this statement. “Terrorists are evil criminals, but the country is not at war,” the Sueddeutsche Zeitung’s co-editor in chief Kurt Kister hit back in an editorial. Expert on international terrorism at Berlin’s Free University Christian Tuschhoff, says that Germans are extremely sensitive to the term “war.” “Here, we associate war with a form of organised violence between states, and in several historic cases Germany was the aggressor. That’s why we are very reluctant to use war rhetoric.” Although German authorities came under harsh criticism after seemingly allowing the Berlin attacker to slip through security, there has been no talk of heightening security measures in the nation. In aftermath of Berlin Christmas market attack, Germany’s resilience tested https://t.co/WYdn6FA3k3 — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) December 22, 2016 Prior to the event when the truck mowed over a crowd, the government had already made steps to heighten and strengthen security as a response to earlier smaller attacks by IS. Merkel’s cabinet on Wednesday also approved a wider use of CCTV and more bodycams for their federal police officials Officials have also been expected to strike a balance between security and rights to privacy of citizens, after the period Germany was under constant surveillance carried out by the Nazis and communist-era Stasi secret police. There is a noticeable number of soldiers patrolling the streets and reassuring nervous citizens, much like France and Belgium officers had after recent attacks. As it stands, Germans seem satisfied with their current security and respect for privacy. “If we were to secure everything, control all the entrances to public spaces, that would no longer correspond with our culture of openness,” said Berlin mayor Michael Mueller. Citizens had a similar response as officials, noting that it will likely not be the last attack. “Sadly, it will probably not be the last attack that we experience here,” one resident told AFP, declining to be named. [Feature Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]

