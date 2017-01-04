Germany arrests Tunisian who dined with Christmas market attacker

BERLIN—An acquaintance of suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri who dined with him the night before the rampage is under investigation for possible participation in planning the attack, German prosecutors said Wednesday. He was arrested, but in a separate case.The 26-year-old Tunisian had known Amri since the end of 2015 and the pair ate together at a Berlin restaurant the night before the Dec. 19 attack, said Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors. His quarters at a refugee home were searched on Tuesday.The pair’s meeting led prosecutors to believe that the man may have been involved in the attack or at least knew that Amri planned to commit one, Koehler said. She said that “communications devices” seized in Tuesday’s search are being evaluated, but federal prosecutors do not currently have enough evidence to seek an arrest warrant against him.The man was, however, detained Tuesday in a separate case run by Berlin local prosecutors, Koehler said. Berlin prosecutors said the arrest was for allegedly falsely claiming benefits.A further search was conducted Tuesday at the home of a one-time roommate of Amri who is being treated as a witness in the case, Koehler said.Article Continued BelowAmri, a 24-year-old Tunisian, tried to reach that person on the morning and afternoon of Dec. 19, but it isn’t clear whether they actually spoke, she added.Investigators say Amri drove the truck that plowed into a Christmas market in central Berlin. Twelve people were killed — including the truck’s regular driver, whose body was found in the cab after the attack.Koehler said that the Polish driver apparently was fatally shot before the truck set off for the market from its parking place north of central Berlin. She said investigations have shown “no indications that there was a third person in the cab at the time of the attack.”

