Germany hunting for Tunisian in Berlin Christmas market truck attack

BERLIN—Investigators hunted Wednesday for a Tunisian man whose documents were found in the truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others, German media reported.The Daesh group also called ISIS or ISIL has claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack on the market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in the centre of the capital.Soon after, police arrested a Pakistani man found about a kilometre from the market who matched witness descriptions of the truck’s driver, but they released him the next day, saying they did not have evidence tying him to the attack.Several German media outlets reported Wednesday, without identifying their sources, that authorities were searching for a Tunisian man whose identification documents were found in the cab of the truck.He was named as either Ahmed or Anis A., though he reportedly used various aliases.Article Continued BelowA mixed choir of locals and refugees prepare to sing 'We Are the World' near the site on December 21 in Berlin, Germany. Authorities initially arrested a Pakistani man whom they believed was the driver of the truck, though later released him and are now pursuing other leads. (Sean Gallup/GETTY IMAGES) Police in Berlin said they had received 508 tips on the attack as of Tuesday night, but there was no immediate word from prosecutors on whether they had any concrete leads. They also did not say if they were looking for more than one suspect.Spokesmen for the Tunisian Interior Ministry and Foreign Ministry did not have information about the possible suspect and could not immediately confirm whether the Tunisian government had been contacted by German authorities.Police in Berlin said they had received 508 tips on the attack as of Tuesday night, but there was no immediate word from prosecutors on whether they had any concrete leads. (Sean Gallup/GETTY IMAGES) The claim of responsibility carried on the Daesh group’s Amaq news agency did not identify the man seen fleeing from the truck, but described him as “a soldier of the Islamic State” who “carried out the attack in response to calls for targeting citizens of the Crusader coalition.”

