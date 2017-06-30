Germany legalizes same-sex marriage despite Merkel voting against it

BERLIN—German lawmakers voted Friday to legalize same-sex marriage after a short but emotional debate, bringing the country in line with many of its Western peers. Though Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure, she paved the way for its passage by freeing other members of her party to vote their “conscience.”Lawmakers voted 393 for legalizing “marriage for everybody” and 226 against, with four abstentions.Merkel said Monday that lawmakers could take up the issue as a “question of conscience,” allowing members of her conservative coalition, which has been against same-sex marriage, to individually vote for it.That prompted her centre-left rivals to quickly call for a snap vote on the issue, adding it to the agenda Friday on parliament’s last regular session before Sept. 24 elections.While some in Merkel’s conservative bloc spoke against the measure, Berlin Christian Democrat Jan-Marco Luczak urged his fellow party members to vote for same-sex marriage.Article Continued Below“It would be absurd to try and protect marriage by preventing people to marry,” he told lawmakers.German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre, holds her polling card when German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, votes to legalize same-sex marriage in Berlin. Merkel voted against legalizing same-sex marriage. (Michael Sohn/AP) Many applauded Merkel’s comments that opened the way for the vote, but Social Democrat lawmaker Johannes Kahrs noted in the debate that the chancellor had been a longtime opponent of gay marriage.“Many thanks for nothing,” he said bluntly.